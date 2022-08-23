Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kyiv have awoken to air raid sirens as Ukraine observes its Independence Day exactly six months since the start of the Russian invasion. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant. A small number of residents gathered at Kyiv’s central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7 a.m. local time. Wednesday’s holiday commemorates Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

