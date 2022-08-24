As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy

LONDON (AP) — The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street, as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. Johnson led the U.K. out of the European Union and won a landslide election victory before his government collapsed in a heap of ethics scandals. He has summed up his three years in office as: “Mission largely accomplished.” Many political historians take a harsher view. Oxford University’s Margaret MacMillan says Johnson has left the United Kingdom weakened both economically and constitutionally.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.