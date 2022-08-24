Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice. They also concluded there was no precedent for a prosecution. That’s according to a memo released Wednesday. The nine-page memo was prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by a pair of senior Justice Department officials. It offered a legal analysis on whether Trump had criminally obstructed an investigation into potential ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr agreed with the conclusions of the memo dated March 24, 2019, and announced to Congress that same day that he had concluded that Trump’s conduct did not break the law.

