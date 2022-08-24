South African workers march in capital against inflation

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African workers have demonstrated against the country’s rising cost of living including record-high fuel prices and increased costs for basic foods. About 1,000 workers marched on Wednesday to the Union Buildings, the seat of government in the capital Pretoria, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to contain rising prices. South Africa’s economy is still reeling from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in which an estimated 2 million jobs were lost, exacerbating the country’s 35% unemployment rate. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also hit South Africa’s economy, contributing to the gas price reaching record highs.

