Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. China’s National Meteorological Center said Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading northwest at 19 miles per hour and expected to reach the coast of Guangdong province about noon and then weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam. The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding had been received. Schools were closed for at least the morning. The Hong Kong stock exchange delayed trading during the morning session.

