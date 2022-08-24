US, EU envoys meet Kosovo PM in effort to avert tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. and European Union envoys have met with Kosovo’s prime minister in a last-ditch effort to avert further tensions with Serbia after a meeting last week in Brussels ended with no agreement on a dispute between former Balkan war foes. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Kosovo’s government declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory, as Kosovo-issued ones are not valid in Serbia. The issue triggered fears of instability in the volatile Balkans amid the war in Ukraine.

