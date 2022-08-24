Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
By SAM METZ and BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah state and county officials have sued the Biden administration over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit filed Wednesday over Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments alleges that President Joe Biden’s action violates the authority granted in a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historically, geographically or culturally important. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration did not have any comment about the lawsuit.