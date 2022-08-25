2 Bulgarian police killed by speeding bus carrying migrants

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s interior ministry says two police officers were killed as they tried to stop a bus containing migrants who had entered the country illegally. The incident occurred at 5 a.m. in the Black Sea city of Burgas after the bus refused to stop at two consecutive border police checkpoints. The bus had entered a residential area when the police officers halted their car across the road in front of it. The bus rammed the police vehicle, then drove over the top of it before smashing into a bus stop. The two officers in the car were killed instantly. The bus with Turkish registration plates was carrying 47 migrants whose nationality has not been disclosed.

