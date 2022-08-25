Academy CEO Bill Kramer looks to future of the Oscars

Bill Kramer has been thinking about the future of the Oscars since the day he was named CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this summer. He’s already deep in talks with ABC and is committed to having a host again in 2023. And he’s especially ready to “move forward” from the slap at the 2022 event to an Oscars that celebrates cinema. He spoke to a small group of reporters this week in a wide-ranging conversation that touched on topics including the show, the diversity of the academy’s membership and revenue streams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.