Australian police seize record 2 tons of methamphetamine

SYDNEY (AP) — Authorities have found 1.8 metric tons (2 U.S. tons) of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles shipped from the Middle East to Sydney in what police describe as the largest-ever seizure of the illicit drug in Australia. Three men were arrested after 748 kilograms (1,649 pounds) of the drug were found early this month hidden in 24 containers that arrived at Port Botany. Officials said Friday another 1,060 kilograms (2,337 pounds) of meth were found in 19 containers that arrived at the same port last week. The drugs were hidden in the same method and were all shipped from the United Arab Emirates. Australia’s previous record haul was 1.6 metric tons (1.8 U.S. tons) shipped into Melbourne in 2019.

