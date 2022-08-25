Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel’s $20B Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel Corp. has set a Sept. 9 groundbreaking date for its $20 billion Ohio operation with President Joe Biden in attendance. Intel’s two planned semiconductor plants on 1,000 acres in central Ohio is the state’s largest ever private economic development project. The project is expected to provide jobs for 7,000 construction workers and 3,000 permanent positions when it’s up and running in 2025. The White House on Thursday announced the president’s plans to deliver remarks on rebuilding American manufacturing at the event. To win the project, Ohio offered Intel roughly $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break.

