Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop. The 7 a.m. Thursday shooting prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of Indianapolis. Greenwood Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says the shooting occurred at a bus stop in the Summerfield Housing addition. He says the victim, a sophomore at Whiteland Community High School, was waiting with several other students when the assailant approached and shot him multiple times. The victim was later identified as Temario Stokes Jr. The other students ran away unharmed. Police later arrested an 18-year-old man.

