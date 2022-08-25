Climate initiative centers on Black Americans
By KAT STAFFORD
Associated Press
The Movement for Black Lives is launching a new climate change initiative Thursday, uniting more than 200 Black environmental leaders and organizations nationwide who have pledged to identify equitable climate solutions centering on Black Americans. Thursday’s announcement, first shared with The Associated Press, said The Black Hive initiative builds on the movement’s 2021 Red, Black, and Green New Deal and reintroduces its Black Climate Mandate that outlines the urgency for a Black climate agenda and investment in equitable strategies that protect Black Americans specifically.