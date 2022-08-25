Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday evening caused the latest round of flooding and also impacted other desert highways. The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles. The highway’s westbound lanes carrying Arizona to California traffic were initially closed but have reopened. Highway workers managed to open one eastbound lane Thursday morning. Forecasters say more flooding is possible.

