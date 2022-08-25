Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator says it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill last year. Amplify Energy says in a statement Thursday that claims have been settled in the class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean near Huntington Beach. The company declined comment on the settlement amount but says its insurance will cover the cost. The settlement must still be be approved by a federal court. Lawyers for the businesses that sued said the settlement includes monetary relief but didn’t provide details.

