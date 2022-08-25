Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicides in California increased again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state’s top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing upticks in violent crime and property crime rates in 2021 even as the total arrest rate decreased. Californians across the state have been deluged with headlines about rising crime in recent months. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are among the Democrats facing challengers in November and are struggling to explain how their policies are keeping the state safe.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and DON THOMPSON Associated Press

