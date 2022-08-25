Ruling keeps Arizona voting access measure on the ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Phoenix has ruled that an Arizona initiative expanding voting access and rolling back a host of restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will be on the November ballot. Thursday’s ruling will stand unless opponents of the Free and Fair Elections Act mount a successful appeal to the state Supreme Court. The measure barely squeaked by after opponents were able to get nearly 100,000 signatures disqualified. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday evening that initiatives creating greater transparency for political spending and boosting the amount of assets shielded from creditors would be on the ballot too.

