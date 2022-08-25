UK to fast-track failed Albanian asylum-seeker deportations
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has announced plans to “fast-track” the deportation of failed Albanian asylum-seekers as authorities combat a surge in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. British immigration officers will immediately process asylum claims made by Albanians entering the U.K. on small boats, and those with no right to remain in the country will be removed as soon as possible. The Home Office, which oversees border enforcement, wants to dissuade Albanians from making the risky crossing in inflatable boats by demonstrating that they won’t be allowed to live and work in Britain. That message is also being delivered through a series of Albanian-language ads on social media sites.