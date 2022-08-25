UN rights chief hints report on Xinjiang may miss deadline

GENEVA (AP) — The outgoing U.N. human rights chief has suggested her office won’t make good on her promise to release its long-awaited report on China’s Xinjiang region by the end of her term next week. Speaking to reporters, Michelle Bachelet said her office is “trying” to meet the deadline that she herself set in June shortly after announcing that she would not seek a new four-year term. No word of a successor has been made public. The final months of Bachelet’s term have been overshadowed by delays in releasing the report.

