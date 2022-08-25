WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21%, reversing month-long increase

GENEVA (AP) — The number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21% in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections in a possible sign the outbreak may be starting to decline in Europe, according to an report issued by the World Health Organization on Thursday. In the past month, WHO said that cases in the Americas accounted for 60% of cases while cases in Europe comprised about 38%. It said infections in the Americas showed “a continuing steep rise.” Since monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were identified in May, health officials have noted its spread has almost been exclusively in gay and bisexual men.

