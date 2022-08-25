With Iranian drones, Russia complicates nuclear deal talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them. That word comes from Western intelligence officials, who say it’s unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets. It’s the latest sign of what appears to be closer military cooperation between longtime allies Russia and Iran. And it underscores warnings from critics of ongoing negotiations for Iran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Opponents say lifting sanctions on Tehran could enable Russia to strengthen its Ukraine war effort by allowing it to funnel oil and other products through Iran.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.