After Somalia hotel siege, a vow to tackle al-Shabab ‘snake’

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The deadly siege of a hotel in Somalia’s capital over the weekend was the longest such attack in the country’s history. It took more than 30 hours for security forces to subdue the al-Shabab extremists who invaded the hotel. Over 20 people were killed, and horrified Somalis saw their dismembered remains published by al-Shabab in propaganda videos. In a national address this week, Somalia’s president spoke of “total war” to confront the group that has controlled parts of the country for years. He said al-Shabab “is like a deadly snake in your clothes. There is no solution other than to kill it before it kills you.”

