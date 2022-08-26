After summer of chaos, Schiphol Airport reports net profit

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has reported a net profit of 65 million euros ($64.8 million) for the first six months of the year as passenger numbers soared despite post-pandemic staff shortages that led to huge lines and piles of luggage. The busy aviation hub had a net loss of 140 million in the first half of 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic that slammed the brakes on air travel around the world. The airport said Friday that passenger numbers also soared as the aviation industry worldwide rebounded strongly from the pandemic. Schiphol had 23.8 million passengers in the first half of the year, up from 5.6 million in the same period last year.

