Always wanted to ‘hit the gas’: Blind Michigan judge drives

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun. As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint. The 47-year-old Bernstein says he’s always wanted to know “what it’s like to hit the gas.” Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They each wore helmets. Bernstein is seeking reelection in November. He doesn’t let blindness discourage him from certain goals. The judge has run more than 20 marathons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.