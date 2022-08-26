Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran was among the four people fatally shot while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators say the victims also included an employee of the apartment complex. They were killed Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags flown at half-mast Friday. He said the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is felt across the state. She joined the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and served for 16 years. She became a constable earlier this year. An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was killed while serving an eviction notice earlier this week.

