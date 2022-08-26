Haiti reveals ‘colossal loss’ of $4M worth of corruption

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A soccer field that was paid for but never built. A school that diverted resources from its students. A mayor who ran city hall out of his mother’s home and avoided property taxes. Officials say these and dozens of other alleged acts of corruption cost Haiti’s government a “colossal loss” of some 500 million gourdes ($4 million) at a time when state infrastructure is collapsing amid political instability and deepening poverty. The allegations were released Thursday by Haiti’s antigovernment corruption unit. On Friday, a judicial official told The Associated Press he would act on the findings.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.