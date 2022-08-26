Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian mass-murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, is once again suing the government, seeking to force an end to his isolation. A Norwegian newspaper reported Friday that a notice had been sent to the Justice Ministry. Since his 2012 conviction, Breivik has been in solitary confinement. In January, a Norwegian court ruled that Breivik, 43, must remain in prison, saying he still is a potential threat. He is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.