NPR hires Deepa Fernandes as third host of ‘Here & Now’

NEW YORK (AP) — National Public Radio says it has hired Deepa Fernandes, who has covered immigration and served as a newsroom advisor on race and equity issues at the San Francisco Chronicle, as the third host of its “Here & Now” midday news show. She will join current hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong on Oct. 10 in the new role. Fernandes had extensive public radio experience before going to the Chronicle and worked in several Latin American and Asian countries. NPR received attention a year ago for an exodus of minority hosts for jobs outside the company. But the system says that it has since elevated four other journalists of color to more prominent hosting roles.

