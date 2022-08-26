Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants. That news came in paperwork submitted on Friday. Pfizer said it is asking the EU drug regulator to OK its combination COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now. Pfizer and BioNTech are asking that the vaccine be given the green light for people aged 12 and over.

