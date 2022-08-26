Sources: Crist picks teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two people close to his campaign say Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is expected to announce that he has chosen the Miami-Dade County teachers union president as his running mate. Crist is trying to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for a second term in November. The people told The Associated Press on Friday that United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats will be announced as Crist’s running mate on Saturday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement hasn’t been made yet. The pick will guarantee that DeSantis’ education policies are an issue in the campaign.

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

