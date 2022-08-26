SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up to help provide voice and data services anywhere by having satellites connect with cellphones using T-Mobile’s wireless spectrum. The plan, called Coverage Above and Beyond, looks to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites that are in low Earth orbit and T-Mobile’s wireless network to reach people even in remote areas of the U.S. that typically don’t receive traditional cell signals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.