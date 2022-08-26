UN expert offers plan for improving human rights in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The U.N. expert on human rights in Cambodia is proposing a 10-point plan to improve rights in the Southeast Asian nation, describing it as ä country with a bright future but some severe challenges. U.N. Special Rapporteur Vitit Muntarbhorn said at the end of an 11-day visit that he met with government officials and members of civil society, U.N. agencies and concerned communities. He said Cambodia, after many years of war and unrest, has achieved substantial progress in human rights, but after the main opposition party was dissolved in 2017, has effectively been under single-party rule.

