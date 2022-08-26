USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. government has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes in 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to help keep raccoons from spreading their variant of the deadly virus to states where it’s less prevalent. The government is also continuing tests of a vaccine that Canada has approved to immunize skunks as well as raccoons. Rabies is generally spread through an infected animal’s saliva. In the U.S., pet vaccination laws mean it’s mostly spread by wildlife. Federal experts say 60,000 Americans a year get rabies shots after being bitten or scratched by an animal that’s infected or might be.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.