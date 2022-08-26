Van crashes into Brussels sidewalk terrace; 3 injured
BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect after a speeding van clipped a sidewalk terrace in the center of Brussels and slightly injured at least three people. A spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor’s office said the van’s driver rode off after running into the some tables in Belgium’s capital on Friday. The spokesperson says authorities “are still assessing several possible motives,” including extremism, but haven’t ruled out the driver’s actions as an accident. Security camera pictures showed the white van driving through a narrow side alley of the Rue Neuve shopping street, and then clipping, rather than driving into, a few tables as people scattered to safety.