Poles, Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs retired

MALACKY, Slovakia (AP) — Poland and Czechia have signed an agreement to protect Slovak airspace as Slovakia gives up its old Soviet-made MiG-29 jets. The protection is meant to last until Slovakia receives new F-16s from the United States, something expected to happen in 2024. The agreement was signed at a Slovak airbase by the defense ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Slovakia has a fleet of 11 MiG-29 jets. Slovakia has said it may consider donating them to Ukraine under certain conditions. Since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with warplanes to challenge Russia’s air superiority.

