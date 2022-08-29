US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine. That’s according to Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment. They did not detail the “numerous failures.” They added that the U.S. assesses that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs. The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine.

