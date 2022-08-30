California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs for smoking marijuana outside of work. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test. This test doesn’t detect if a person is high, but whether that person has used marijuana at all in recent days. The Mayo Clinic says people can still test positive weeks after marijuana use. The legislation would still allow companies to discipline workers who show up to work impaired. The bill now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

