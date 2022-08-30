Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years. The plan has set off a furious lobbying war between environmentalists who want the state’s last operating nuclear plant to close as scheduled by 2025, and industry groups that support a longer run. Saving a plant in green energy-friendly California would carry symbolic weight for the long-struggling nuclear industry.