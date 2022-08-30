Horseracing panel’s nationwide power questioned in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The future of a new authority tasked with developing and enforcing nationwide horseracing rules is at stake in cases argued before a federal appeals court in New Orleans. Challengers say Congress granted too much power to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. They also say the panel was allowed to usurp regulatory power from states. The nonprofit was created as an act of Congress in 2020 — in a bid to bring uniform policy and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. The appeals court heard challenges Tuesday in one challenge by Texas interests, and another on behalf of Louisiana and West Virginia regulators.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.