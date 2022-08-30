LA man jailed in Venezuela pleas for Biden not to forget him

MIAMI (AP) — A Los Angeles attorney detained for five months in Venezuela is pleading for help from the Biden administration. Eyvin Hernandez says in a secretly recorded jailhouse message that he feels forgotten by the U.S. government as he faces criminal charges at the hands of one of America’s top adversaries. In the almost two-minute recording, Hernandez describes how he has dedicated the past 15 years to public service as an employee of the Los Angeles County public defender’s office, seeking fair treatment for often penniless clients. He says no one should be abandoned when they are most vulnerable.

