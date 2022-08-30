Medication recommended for Colorado clinic shooting suspect

DENVER (AP) — A prison psychologist says a mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 is substantially likely to be made well enough to stand trial if he is given anti-psychotic medication. She testified Tuesday during a hearing in federal court in Denver to determine whether Robert Dear should be forcibly medicated to treat what she and previous experts have diagnosed as delusional disorder. Dear attended the hearing and interrupted proceedings with outbursts at times, such as suggesting marijuana as a less intrusive treatment for him.

