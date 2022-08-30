Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis prosecutor

The Missouri Supreme Court has reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agrees with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment are not merited. The brief ruling Tuesday from the state’s high court echoes a “joint stipulation” agreement reached in April by Gardner and the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. In that agreement, Gardner conceded that she failed to produce documents and mistakenly maintained that all documents had been provided to Greitens’ lawyers in the criminal case that played a pivotal role in the Republican’s decision to resign in June 2018.

