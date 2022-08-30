Oakland school shooting that wounded teen wasn’t deliberate
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say a school shooting in east Oakland that wounded a 13-year-old boy and left another youngster in custody wasn’t intentional. Oakland police say evidence shows that Monday afternoon’s shooting at Madison Park Academy in east Oakland wasn’t deliberate, and the wounded teen wasn’t the intended target. Other details weren’t released. The 13-year-old is in stable condition at a hospital. Police say a 12-year-old boy who brought the gun to school ran away after the shooting but was quickly taken into custody. The school was evacuated but classes resumed Tuesday with counselors available to students and staff.