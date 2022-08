Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.

