Sale of Warren Buffett portrait can’t match $19M lunch bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The auction of a high-tech portrait of Warren Buffett couldn’t come close to matching the $19 million someone paid earlier this year for a private lunch with the billionaire, but it still raised $75,100 for one of his favorite charities. The eBay auction wrapped up Tuesday evening on Buffett’s 92nd birthday. The portrait created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out several of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO’s best-known quotes, including “Never bet against America.” Girls Inc. of Omaha will get the proceeds from the auction.

