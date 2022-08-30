Solomon Islands asks navies not to send ships pending review

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ government has asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled. The government made the request after a U.S. Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and British navy patrol boat HMS Spey cancelled planned port calls last week due to bureaucratic delays. The United States and Britain are among countries concerned that a new bilateral security pact between Solomon Islands and China could lead to a Chinese naval base being constructed. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Wednesday delays in visit approvals demonstrate the need for the government to review and refine its procedures. A U.S. military hospital ship is currently in Honiara.

