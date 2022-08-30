Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all out in US Open 1st round

NEW YORK (AP) — Past U.S. Open champions Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all have lost in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams, who won two of her seven major titles in New York, was beaten by Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets Tuesday. Their match came a day after Serena Williams won her first-round match in a much fuller and louder Arthur Ashe Stadium. Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling. Osaka is also a two-time title winner at the U.S. Open and was beaten by Danielle Collins. Raducanu became the third defending champion at Flushing Meadows to bow out in the first round, eliminated by Alizé Cornet.

