Witness: Florida school shooter struggled in middle school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former counselor testified that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school. Jessica Clark Flournoy testified Tuesday at Cruz’s penalty trial that he laughed uncontrollably and blurted out inappropriate comments in class. He destroyed a bathroom sink and got low grades. Flournoy said Cruz initially tried hard in sixth grade, but by eighth grade she believed he was intentionally trying to get kicked out of school. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial will only decide if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.