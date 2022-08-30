Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death

DETROIT (AP) — Witnesses are telling a TV station that an armed bystander likely prevented a fourth death in a series of random shootings in Detroit. Three people were killed over roughly two hours on Sunday. The 19-year-old suspect shot a fourth person, identified as an 80-year-old man who was walking his dog. The man survived, possibly because a bystander fired at the suspect and scared him off. A witness, Wallace Pleasant, says the suspect “scattered like a jack rabbit.” Detroit police spokesman Rudy Harper says the account is true. The 19-year-old suspect remains in custody while police and prosecutors prepare to file charges Wednesday.

