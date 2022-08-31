Austria grants 2-billion loan to struggling energy supplier

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government says it has granted a credit line of 2 billion euros (dollars) to financially distressed energy supplier Wien Energie. Austria’s largest regional energy supplier, which has 2 million customers and belongs to the city of Vienna, has run into massive financial problems due to the turbulence on the electricity and gas markets triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has told reporters in Vienna: “I am pleased to inform you that today the loan agreement between the Province of Vienna and the Federal Government has been signed.” The Austrian government has asked the city to pay back the loan until next April.

